LeValley joins ATEC Steel

Jerry LeValley recently joined the staff of ATEC Steel’s newly launched tank repair & maintenance division in Claremore, Oklahoma.

LeValley has more than 30 years of industry experience with a successful track record of managing API 653 projects. He will provide personnel oversight and management for projects at the new location, central to company sites in the Midwest, Mid-South and Rocky Mountain regions.

