TNT Crane & Rigging is excited to have Kevin in his new role, please join them in congratulating Mr. Schultz.

“Today starts a new chapter for TNT Crane & Rigging. I am honored to partner with this incredible team of industry professionals. Our vision is not just to be a crane provider but a safe, reliable partner to our clients.” – Kevin Schultz, Chief Operating Officer