Chad Jennings, a 26-year industry veteran, has been selected to serve as the first plant manager of the new Golden Triangle Polymers facility, a subsidiary of a joint venture between CPChem and a subsidiary of QatarEnergy.

Jennings new plant manager for CPChem’s integrated polymers facility Chad Jennings Golden Triangle Polymers

Jennings was previously senior VP of manufacturing for S-Chem and has held leadership roles as the plant manager of CPChem’s facility in Pasadena, Texas, and Ras Laffan Olefins in Qatar. As a technical manager in CPChem’s corporate office, he provided technical expertise for the company’s global ethylene business.

For more information, visit cpchem.com.