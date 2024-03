David Cronk has joined Ironclad Environmental Solutions as regional sales manager for the U.S. Southeast and Northeast.

Cronk will develop a comprehensive pipeline for major accounts in the region and work with the national account manager, strategic account managers and operations to broaden its market share in the two regions.

