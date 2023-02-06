Hunter promotes Justin Barrington to Senior Vice President, Engineering and Project Support

Hunter announces the blast-resistant and modular building firm recently promoted Justin Barrington to senior vice president of engineering and project support.

In his new role, which took effect July 20, he is responsible for overseeing Hunter’s long-term operational and procedural goals. He also works with Hunter Site Services to implement strategic direction and values to move the company forward.

Barrington maintains more than 15 years of construction industry experience and has worked a number of years with Hunter. Throughout his tenure he not only developed a thorough understanding of the company’s work and estimating processes, but learned the valuable role customer relationships play in the work.

An accomplished leader with in-depth industry knowledge, he has successfully completed projects for public and private customers, placing an emphasis on cultivating and maintaining key relationships.

He described this next step as an exciting opportunity to move Hunter into the future.

“With our impressive history of growth and success, I look forward to focusing on further building upon Hunter’s distinguished industry reputation while providing long-term value for our clients and employees,” Barrington said.

The Texas native attended San Jacinto College, where he earned his associate degree in computer aided design. He later moved on to Texas A&M University, where he majored in construction management.

Prior work placed him in leadership positions ranging from field operations to managing director, and provided him with firsthand knowledge of the work required to execute a project both safely and successfully.

“I understand what’s required of our team members when we go out to a jobsite, because I’ve done that work myself,” he said. “It helps us go into every project better prepared, and I think it keeps our team better connected.”

Company Chief Operating Officer Michael Draper congratulated Barrington on his advancement with the firm, and said he knows both the company and its clients are in good hands.

“Justin is a hard worker who’s always bringing fresh ideas to the table,” he explained. “He understands what’s important for our company, clients and industry — and he’s motivated to get our jobs done the right way. We look forward to all he’ll bring to his new role.”

ABOUT HUNTER

Headquartered in Houston, but with locations around the globe, Hunter specializes in design work, construction and site services surrounding blast-resistant buildings. The company’s custom approach to modular builds ensures products that offer leading protection and serve end users’ every need — with quick construction time, too. It’s protection on every front.

For more information, visit hunterbuildings.com or call 281.452.9800.