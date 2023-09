Hunter announced JoAnn Delao’s recent promotion to corporate health, safety, security and environment (HSSE) manager. She joined Hunter in 2015 as HSSE manager for the firm’s site services division.

Delao will oversee and implement corporate safety training and continuing education efforts, emergency preparedness considerations and factors related to OSHA safety and regulatory compliance.

