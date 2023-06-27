Heritage Environmental’s Martin selected 2023 SCAA president

Angie Martin, senior VP at Heritage Environmental Services, was selected for a two-year term commencing in 2023 as president of the Spill Control Association of America.

Martin is a registered professional engineer in multiple states with significant experience in environmental engineering and regulatory services. She is responsible for emergency response, sustainability and waste allocation at Heritage.

For more information, visit heritage-enviro.com.