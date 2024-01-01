Hargrove Controls & Automation’s VP appointed chair of CSIA Board

Hargrove Controls & Automation’s VP, Karen Griffin, was appointed chair of the Board of Control System Integrators Association at its 2023 Executive Conference in New Orleans.

Griffin has over 24 years of experience in automation and 17 years of experience as a system integrator. She has served in various automation roles for the refining, O&G, chemicals and pulp and paper industries. She also served on the owner’s side as a senior process control engineer for a major pulp and paper manufacturer.

For more information, visit hargrove-epc.com.

Tags

BIC E-Newsletters Subscription

BIC Magazine Digital Edition (6x/yr)
BIC Recruiting E-News (monthly)
Industry Report (2x/week)
Resources Alert (monthly)