Gutierrez transitions into VP of engineering role at Contech

Simon Gutierrez has been promoted to VP of engineering at Contech Control Services.

Gutierrez has more than 11 years of experience in engineering leadership, with approximately 23 years of experience in the industry, and has been with Contech for over 15 years. He will be responsible for all engineering across Contech, focusing on Contech’s reputation, including safety, quality and productivity as a priority and innovation.

