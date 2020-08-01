GCA makes facility promotions

Gulf Coast Authority (GCA) has made promotions at two of its facilities.

Brianna Morales is now Bayport's assistant facility manager. With more than 12 years of industry experience, Morales previously served as facility manager at GCA's Blackhawk facility.

Shannon Miftari is now Blackhawk's facility manager. His responsibilities include managing the operations, maintenance, compliance and finances of the facility. Miftari previously served as operations supervisor of the Blackhawk facility.

For more information, visit www.gcatx.org or call (281) 488-4115.