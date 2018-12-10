Long-time Texas union carpenter is the newest council representative for the Central South Carpenters Regional Council. Francisco Marquez now represents Local 1266, covering the Central Texas area.

Marquez is a specialist in interior systems and has worked on many high-profile projects in Texas. He is also a leader among the membership, having completed two of the highest United Brotherhood of Carpenters’ proprietary leadership training programs.

For more information, visit www. centralsouthcarpenters.org or call (877) 927-8876.