FORTRESS hires David Prakoth as senior construction manager

FORTRESS has announced the appointment of David Prakoth as senior construction manager.

David has a strong value of protecting companies' greatest assets, their employees. Upon meeting the FORTRESS team, David quickly realized that he had found the ideal environment to propel his career forward.

His dedication to fostering a culture of safety makes him an exceptional addition to the FORTRESS family.

His appointment reaffirms FORTRESS's dedication to excellence while ensuring the well-being and growth of its workforce.