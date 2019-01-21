Flowserve announces the appointment of Dr. Tauseef Salma as Marketing & Technology Vice President

Flowserve Corporation, (NYSE: FLS), a leading provider of flow control products and services for the global infrastructure markets, announced today that Dr. Tauseef Salma will join Flowserve as Vice President, Marketing & Technology, beginning Monday, February 11.

Dr. Tauseef Salma

Dr. Tauseef Salma, Vice President, Marketing & Technology, Flowserve(Photo: Business Wire)

Dr. Salma will join Flowserve from Baker Hughes, a GE Company, where she served as Vice President, Oilfield and Industrial Chemicals, since 2017, as well as held various roles of increasing responsibility, including Vice President, Enterprise Technology.

“With Tauseef’s extensive technology background and long-term experience in industries we serve, I am very confident that she is the right person to drive our technology development as well as the strategy around our market-led approach to innovation in our products, services and customer experience,” said Scott Rowe, Flowserve President and Chief Executive Officer.

Dr. Tauseef brings more than 21 years of oilfield services experience to Flowserve, with extensive knowledge in oilfield technology development, applications, engineering and product lines, and holds four U.S. patents, a doctorate in Chemical Engineering from Rice University, and a bachelor’s degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of Engineering and Technology in Lahore, Pakistan.