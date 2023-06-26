Flint Hills Resources names new vice president for Corpus Christi Refineries

Flint Hills Resources announced that Rodney Dillon has assumed the role of vice president and manufacturing manager for its Corpus Christi area refineries.

Dillon will lead local operations with a workforce of more than 1,000 fulltime employees and contractors.

Dillon has more than two decades of experience in the refining industry and been with Flint Hill Resources since 2005. Dillion previously served in a wide range of leadership roles, including managing several Reliability Centers, Construction Services, Field Services, and Operations Production.

Dillon is a Texas native who earned his mechanical engineering degree from Texas A&M University at College Station, Texas.

Dillon succeeds Brook Vickery who was recently named Senior Vice President of Operations at INVISTA. Both Flint Hills Resources and INVISTA are subsidiaries of Koch Industries.

“Rodney’s decades of experience and deep industry knowledge will serve him well as the new leader of our Corpus Christi refineries,” said Phil Gaarder, executive vice president of operations for Flint Hills Resources. “I’m confident that under Rodney’s leadership our Corpus Christi refineries will continue to operate safely and with respect for the environment and our communities.”

“I’m honored to have the opportunity to lead our Corpus Christi operations and work with our extraordinary employees to continuously innovate and transform our operations.” said Dillon.