Rozena Dendy has assumed a new role as ExxonMobil’s global sales and operations planning manager.

Dendy comes to Spring, Texas, from Nanticoke, Canada, where she was the manager at the Nanticoke Refinery.

She received a chemical engineering degree from the University of South Carolina. She started her career with Exxon in 1998 in Baytown, Texas, as a process designer.

