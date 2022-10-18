Equinor announced that Molly Morris will serve as the new President of Equinor Wind US, effective January 1, 2023, succeeding Siri Espedal Kindem, who will take on a new exciting opportunity within Equinor.

Morris joined Equinor in 2008 and has since taken on a variety of important roles in the company. Currently serving under Espedal Kindem as Special Advisor, Morris has held multiple leadership positions within Equinor, both in the U.S. and in Norway. Her experience includes overseeing one of the company’s commodities trading desks in Stamford, CT and, prior to returning to the U.S., as Senior Vice President, Crude, Liquids and Products in Norway. Morris has been a leader in the company’s priority focus on sustainability. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering from Villanova University.

Equinor appoints new President of US Offshore Wind

“One of my main priorities has been to build a strong leadership team and to find a local successor for my position to continue shaping and guiding the development of our US renewables business. Molly has established a strong track record of success in each position she has held at Equinor and is ideally placed to take on this role,” said Siri Espedal Kindem, President Equinor Wind US. “As Special Advisor for the past five months, she has had the opportunity to learn about the growing renewables business and become deeply involved in the development of Equinor’s offshore wind business in the US, ensuring a smooth leadership transition.”

“Equinor is leading a new industry in the United States that is creating thousands of jobs while generating homegrown, renewable energy for millions of Americans,” said Morris. “I’m excited to ensure that Equinor continues to successfully develop its current portfolio of offshore wind projects and build on this record of achievement as offshore wind development expands to new and exciting markets in the United States.”

”Under Siri’s leadership, Equinor has achieved several significant milestones, including the selection of Empire 2 and Beacon 1 to provide New York with offshore wind power in one of the largest ever renewable energy procurements in the U.S. I thank Siri for taking Equinor’s position as a leader in the U.S. offshore wind industry to the next level,” said Pål Eitrheim, EVP, Renewables at Equinor. “Molly has a deep understanding of US energy markets which makes her well positioned to take on this role at this juncture in Equinor’s growth in the US renewables sector.”

Equinor’s growing portfolio of offshore wind projects in the U.S. include Empire Wind 1, Empire Wind 2 and Beacon Wind 1, which together will produce enough electricity to power approximately two million homes and generate more than $1 billion in economic output in the region.