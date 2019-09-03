Enterprise announces promotions

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (“Enterprise”) today announced the following promotions and new officers, effective immediately:

Graham W. Bacon was elected Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Bacon has been with the company for 28 years, during which time he has provided valuable technical expertise and leadership that have been instrumental in the growth of Enterprise’s midstream network. An officer in the U.S. Navy Reserve, he also oversees the company’s successful environmental, health and safety programs. Mr. Bacon holds a bachelor’s degree in Chemical Engineering from Texas A&M University, as well as an MBA from Oklahoma City University.

Brent B. Secrest has been elected Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer. In his 16 years with Enterprise, Mr. Secrest has held various leadership positions and most recently served as Senior Vice President, Commercial. He has played a key role in generating business for assets across the partnership’s integrated value chain. Mr. Secrest holds a bachelor’s degree in Finance from Middle Tennessee State University.

Robert E. “Bob” Moss has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Houston Region Operations. Mr. Moss, who joined the company in 1993, has led Enterprise’s Houston Region operations, including its Mont Belvieu complex, for the past 11 years. He earned a bachelor’s degree in Chemical Engineering from Texas A&M University.

Michael C. “Tug” Hanley has been elected Senior Vice President, Pipelines and Terminals. Since joining Enterprise in 2006, Mr. Hanley has held numerous positions of increasing responsibility within the Distribution and Commercial functions, serving most recently as Vice President, Pipelines & Terminals. He earned a bachelor’s degree in Finance from the University of Montana.

Kevin M. Ramsey has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Capital Projects. In that role, Mr. Ramsey leads a team that manages approximately $6 billion of growth capital projects currently under construction to expand Enterprise’s asset base. He joined the company in 2007 and holds a bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from New Mexico State University.

Natalie K. Gayden has been named Senior Vice President, Natural Gas. Ms. Gayden, who most recently served as Vice President, Distribution Services, joined Enterprise in 2008. During that time, she has held positions of increasing responsibility in various engineering and distribution roles. She earned a bachelor’s degree in Chemical Engineering from Louisiana State University.

Carrie L. Weaver has been promoted to Vice President, Eastern Region Pipelines. She joined Enterprise in 2013 and served most recently as Director, West Texas. Ms. Weaver has a bachelor’s degree in Chemical Engineering/Chemistry from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University.

Yvette M. Longonje has been promoted to Vice President, Distribution Services. Ms. Longonje has been with Enterprise since 2014, serving most recently as Senior Director, Eastern Region Pipelines. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Chemical Engineering from Howard University.

“I am pleased to recognize these individuals for their contributions to the success of the partnership and look forward to their continued leadership in driving Enterprise’s future growth and building value for our investors,” said A.J. “Jim” Teague, chief executive officer of Enterprise’s general partner. “We have one of the deepest benches of talented, dedicated and creative employees in the energy industry, which has been key to our success and establishing Enterprise as a midstream leader.”