HASC announces the arrival of Dr. Quincy Bascombe.

Dr. Quincy Bascombe joins HASC Dr. Quincy Bascombe, Occupational Medicine Physician, HASC

With his extensive experience and board certification in Occupational Medicine, Dr. Bascombe joins forces with Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Tommy Hysler M.D., MPH, bringing exceptional knowledge to HASC's practice.

Together, they exemplify unwavering dedication, ensuring utmost care and superior healthcare outcomes for HASC's valued patients.

The Health and Safety Council (HASC) is the steadfast leader in developing innovative and advanced solutions in the areas of training, skills development, occupational health, and industry services. With a mission to build safe workplaces by improving the quality and integrity of the workforce, it provides training and occupational health services to more than 1,500 people each day. It's worldwide outreach is accomplished through online, on-site, and on-campus offerings that serve our industry with global industry safety solutions.