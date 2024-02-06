Dow Louisiana Operations announces new Site Director Wes Heinlein, Site Director, Dow Louisiana Operations

Wes Heinlein, Business Manufacturing & Technology Leader (BMTL) for Dow’s Polyols and Polyurethanes Systems, has been named Site Director for Dow Louisiana Operations in Plaquemine.

Wes started his Dow career in 2000 in Freeport, Texas, and held various roles in Process Automation, Manufacturing, and R&D, supporting Chlor-Vinyl and Polyurethanes businesses.

Wes assumed plant leadership roles beginning in 2008, serving as Operations Leader, Improvement Leader, Production Leader, and Responsible Care Leader in locations including the Netherlands, Louisiana, and Texas. He served as Site Director for Seadrift Operations from 2017 to 2021 before taking on his current role as BMTL, supporting Polyurethane assets globally. He has also contributed to various industry associations, currently serving as a Board Member and Treasurer for the Association of Chemical Industry of Texas.

Wes is a Chemical Engineering graduate from The University of Tennessee, Knoxville, and a certified Six Sigma Green Belt project leader. Wes will report to Denise DeLaune, Vice President for US Gulf Coast Operations, and will start his transition to the new role in February.