Deloitte names Teresa Thomas as national leader for energy and chemicals

Deloitte announced the appointment of Teresa Thomas as vice chair, Deloitte LLP, and national sector leader for energy and chemicals, effective immediately.

Thomas also serves as an advisory partner and leader in Deloitte & Touche LLP's Risk & Financial Advisory energy and chemicals practice. Thomas succeeds Amy Chronis, partner, Deloitte LLP, who will continue to serve within the energy and chemicals practice until her retirement in June 2024.

Based in Houston, Thomas will lead the overall strategic direction of Deloitte's energy and chemicals practice and drive transformational programs to continue growth in the sector. Deloitte's energy and chemicals practice serves companies in the energy, chemicals and specialty materials, mining and metals industries with its audit and assurance, consulting, tax, and risk and financial advisory services.

"Teresa has played an integral role as strategic advisor to many of our valued energy and chemicals clients as they navigate significant transition, and her leadership, enthusiasm and vision will help shape the future of our practice," said Stanley Porter, vice chair, Deloitte LLP and U.S. energy, resources and industrials leader. "We are grateful to Amy for her remarkable and dedicated leadership over the past three years and appreciative of the growth she helped drive for our people and practice. I am confident that Teresa brings the right vision, experience and relationships to further lead and grow the energy and chemicals sector as it experiences critical transformation and convergence."

Throughout her career, Thomas has served in a variety of leadership roles and has more than 20 years of experience in the energy industry. Thomas has assisted companies with assessing the impact of changes resulting from shifting market dynamics and regulations, new accounting standards, and capital market transactions. As a leader serving multiple large clients, she continues to develop deep C-suite and board relationships, advising on what future success is expected to look like — in both their business and the industry at large.

"I am fortunate to have worked in the energy and chemicals industry for most of my career. And I'm honored to continue working with companies that are playing a pivotal role in powering progress and purpose," said Thomas. "Our industry is at the epicenter of the energy transition that can fuel tremendous potential for society, and I'm excited to be leading during this important and transformational time."

Thomas was named as one of Hart Energy's 25 most influential women in energy in 2023. She is the vice chair and board member of The Rose, a leading nonprofit women's breast health organization in Southeast Texas. She is a certified public accountant licensed in Texas and Michigan and is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Texas Society of CPAs. She holds a BBA from Northwood University in Michigan and an MBA from Michigan State University.