David Keane, President of Woodfibre LNG Limited

Woodfibre LNG Limited (Woodfibre LNG) is pleased to announce the appointment of David Keane as President. With more than 36 years of international business experience in the energy sector, Mr. Keane will lead the building and operation of the Woodfibre LNG Project in Squamish, British Columbia, Canada.

“Woodfibre LNG Limited’s goal is to build one of the cleanest liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities in the world,” said Ratnesh Bedi, President of Pacific Oil & Gas Limited, the parent company of Woodfibre LNG Limited. “Mr. Keane’s unique understanding of what it takes to establish an LNG export industry in Canada, along with his international energy industry experience will help make this goal a reality.”

David Keane is a familiar name for many British Columbians. For the past four years, Mr. Keane has served as the President and CEO of the BC LNG Alliance. In this role, he has promoted the development of a robust LNG export industry in British Columbia that is safe, and environmentally and socially responsible.

“The Woodfibre LNG Project is on track to be one of the first LNG processing and export terminals in Canada,” said David Keane, incoming President of Woodfibre LNG Limited. “I welcome this opportunity to be directly involved in building an LNG facility, and to help create all of the jobs, training and other economic opportunities that come with this project."

Prior to joining the Alliance, Mr. Keane was with BG Group for 10 years serving as Vice President, Policy and Corporate Affairs. He has also served as Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer of Dynegy Europe and spent several years in various roles with Apache Corp. and Conoco, Inc. Mr. Keane is also a retired helicopter pilot with the US Army.

Mr. Keane is Vice Chairman of British Columbia’s Workforce Development Advisory Committee, is a member of the Board of Directors of the Immigrant Employment Council of British Columbia and has been appointed by the Government of Canada to the Track II Energy Dialogue between Canada and China, which seeks to increase energy trade between the two countries.

Mr. Keane is a cum laude graduate of Kansas State University, and holds a bachelor's degree in business administration. He is married, has two grown children and two grandchildren, and lives in Vancouver, BC.