Daniels joins Shell as business operations manager

Christopher Daniels has been promoted to business operations manager, U.S. Gulf Coast chemicals and products at Shell.

Christopher Daniels, Shell

He was previously a maintenance, turnaround and construction manager and routine maintenance manager during his six years with Shell.

Throughout his more than 20 years in the industry, he has worked in engineering and supervisory positions in the Gulf Coast region, with companies including Exxon-Mobil and PBF Energy.

