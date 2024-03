Shannon Craig has transitioned into his new role as VP of operations for BASF’s Performance Materials business in Wyandotte, Michigan.

Shannon Craig, BASF Shannon Craig, BASF

In his 17 years with BASF, he was most recently VP of technical expertise, discipline engineering and digitalization at the Geismar, Louisiana facility. He was also previously in directorial and managerial roles in Freeport, Texas; McIntosh, Alabama and Florham Park, New Jersey.

For more information, visit basf.com.