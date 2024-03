CITGO Petroleum Corp. has named Dennis Willig the company’s new VP of refining, where he will oversee operations at the company’s three refineries in Lake Charles, La., Lemont, Ill. and Corpus Christi, Texas.

Willig most recently served as VP and GM of the Corpus Christi Refinery, and prior to that was VP and GM of the Lemont Refinery where he spent the majority of his 28-year career with CITGO.

