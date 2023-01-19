In response to increased demand for system design, CG Thermal promotes new Product Manager, Ethan Schrader, to oversee AirBTU VPRR.

CG Thermal promotes new Product Manager

After joining CG Thermal as a Project Manager in 2022, Ethan quickly became an integral part of their systems group. With his experience in SOLIDWORKS modeling, and formal training in both CFD and FEA, his contributions have become invaluable.

As a company, CG Thermal firmly believes in promoting from within their ranks, helping to nurture the career goals of each individual. Ethan’s proven success makes this promotion an obvious next step for both his career and the future of the company.

“Based on Ethan’s track record, he is ideally suited for this newly formed management position. AirBTU VPRR is a high profile product for CG Thermal, and we are very confident that Ethan is the one to lead the group to early successes,” stated CG Thermal Senior Vice President, Greg Becherer.

AirBTU VPRR

Ethan will devote more time to developing and implementing the AirBTU VPRR as the premier solution for high-temperature process streams. The AirBTU VPRR features unique design considerations, including a proprietary baffle design and variable radial pitch tube arrangements. Ultimately, this designed in reliability and efficiency proves to outlast and outperform current standards.

As the team at CG Thermal continues to grow, they will continue to forge a path of new technologies and offering customers industry-best solutions and services.

To learn more about CG Thermal and their areas of expertise in Process System Design, visit www.cgthermal.com.