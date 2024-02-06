Cassidy Wilson joins Ohmstede Industrial Services

Ohmstede welcomes Cassidy Wilson as the newest member of its team.

Cassidy is joining Ohmstede as a Strategic Account Manager servicing the Petrochemical industry throughout the US. Cassidy comes to the company with 18+ years in the oil and gas industry focusing on turnaround execution.

When not working Cassidy enjoys playing golf with his 16-year-old daughter and watching her FFA involvement.