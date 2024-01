ExxonMobil announced that Louisiana natives, Stephanie Cargile and Meg Mahoney assumed new roles with the company that took effect Jan. 15, 2024.

Cargile and Mahoney take on new roles at ExxonMobil

Stephanie, previous Baton Rouge Public and Government Affairs (P&GA) Manager, has become Louisiana Government Affairs Advisor. Meg replaced Stephanie as Baton Rouge P&GA Manager.