Buck is hired, Adams becomes new EHS executive VP with Axis Industries

Axis Industries has hired Thomas Buck as president of its downstream and industrial business.

Before Axis, he was COO at Palacios Marine and Industrial, VP at Loenbro and held multiple VP level positions over the course of his 11-year career with BrandSafway.

Daniel Adams is Axis Industries’ new executive VP of EHS. For more than 15 years he has held leadership positions in both operations and EHS with BrandSafway and The Liberty Group.

