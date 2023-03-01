CIRCON has hired Bryan Keblinger to focus on growing the company’s hazardous waste/lab pack business at the Transportation, Storage and Disposal Facility (TSDF) in Pasadena, Texas, and to provide onsite operational support and technical assistance to CIRCON’s Gulf Coast sales team.

Bryan Keblinger returns to CIRCON as technical sales specialist

Keblinger returns to CIRCON after working with Select Environmental in an account manager role. Over the years, he has worked in a variety of areas including the environmental/waste industry, in operations as a lab pack technician and project manager, in compliance and waste profile coordination and in sales/account management.

