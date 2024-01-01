BrandSafway appoints Peduzzi as GM, M&I Motorized

BrandSafway has appointed Leanne Peduzzi as GM of its M&I Motorized Division.

Peduzzi is a proven leader with a wealth of experience and expertise in the industrial and automation sectors. She has extensive experience in product line leadership, operations, lifecycle services and team development. Peduzzi previously served for 26 years in global operations and P&L roles at GE. She also worked at ABB and Fortna in senior business operational roles.

