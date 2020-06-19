BIC Alliance’s Tangedahl named ACIT Regional Member of the Year

Laurie Tangedahl

LEAGUE CITY, Texas — The Association of Chemical Industry of Texas (ACIT) has recognized BIC Alliance’s Laurie Tangedahl as its ACIT Regional Member of the Year for the Houston Ship Channel.

Tangedahl has been instrumental to ACIT’s regional growth and success, serving on several committees and participating in numerous outreach events.

“The work Laurie does to benefit the community and industry is exemplary. Everyone at BIC Alliance is so proud of her.”

“This honor is well deserved,” said Thomas Brinsko, president and COO of BIC Alliance.