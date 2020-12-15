BCSP welcomes new board officers, members

The Board of Certified Safety Professionals (BCSP) has selected new Board Members and Officers to guide the organization in 2021.

BCSP welcomes and looks forward to collaborating further with new Board Members Bruce D. Hollcroft, CSP and Patricia A. Kagerer, CSP.

In the next year, Joaquin M. Diaz, CSP, OHST, CHST will serve as Board President; Leslie Stockel, CSP, SMS was selected as Vice President; Mario A. Varela, CSP, ASP will serve as Past President; and V. Raymond Ferrara, CFP, will serve as Treasurer. These individuals will work together to serve BCSP and its certificants in 2021.

Joaquin Diaz, Board of Certified Safety Professionals (BCSP)

Joaquin M. Diaz, CSP, OHST, CHST is the Environmental, Health, and Safety Director for Skanska USA Building in Oregon. He has over 21 years of occupational safety and health management experience. Diaz’s work experience includes 16 years in a leadership position for three top-150 ENR contractors. He served honorably in the United States Marine Corps. Throughout his career, Diaz has been actively involved in the professional development, mentoring, and training of safety professionals, serving as Past President of the Hawaii ASSP Chapter, Board Chair of the Hoisting Machine Operators Advisory Board, a governor appointed position, Past President of the Hawaii AIHA Chapter, and as an active member of the national AGC Safety and Health committees. Diaz has two bachelor's degrees from different universities, a Master in Management, and is currently pursuing a Doctorate in Public Health.

Leslie Stockel, Board of Certified Safety Professionals (BCSP)

Leslie Stockel, CSP, SMS is an Assistant Professor of Professional Practice at Oklahoma State University (OSU) in Fire Protection & Safety Engineering Technology as well as Instructional Director for the OSU OSHA Education Center. She has 30 years of experience in the safety, health, and environmental (SH&E) profession, working in education and both public and private sector organizations. Stockel has been a Professional Member of ASSP since 1993, holding numerous chapter and region leadership positions. In 2016, she was named Safety Professional of the Year for the Oklahoma City Chapter, and then Region III Safety Professional of the Year in 2017. She also serves as the ASSP-OSU student section faculty advisor. Stockel earned a Master of Science in Engineering Technology Management, and a Bachelor of Science in Fire Protection and Safety Engineering Technology from Oklahoma State University. She is currently enrolled as a Ph.D. student at Texas Tech University.

V. Raymond Ferrara, Board of Certified Safety Professionals (BCSP)

V. Raymond Ferrara, CFP, BCSP Board of Directors Public Director, is Chairman and CEO of ProVise Management Group, LLC, a full-service financial planning firm which is a Registered Investment Advisor with the Securities and Exchange Commission, based in Clearwater, FL. He is involved with many professional and not-for-profit organizations including Eckerd Connects, BayCare Health System, and the University of Maryland College Park Foundation. Ferrara was previously the Chair (2014) of the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standard, Inc. and served on the Financial Planning Association Board of Directors. Ferrara has a Bachelor of Science in Zoology from the University of Maryland.

BCSP thanks Michael H. Overholt, CSP, OHST, CIT and C. Christopher Patton, CSP, SMS, ASP who conclude their time on the Board in 2020.

The 2021 Board of Directors includes: Teresa A. Cole, CSP; Joaquin M. Diaz, CSP, OHST, CHST (President); V. Raymond Ferrara, CFP (Treasurer); Ashok Garlapati, CSP; Jay R. Harf, CSP; Bruce D. Hollcroft, CSP; Patricia A. Kagerer, CSP; Bruce K. Lyon, CSP, SMS; Daniel T. Lyons, CSP; Regina McMichael, CSP, CIT; Donald A. Robinson, CSP; Leslie Stockel, CSP, SMS (Vice President); and Mario A. Varela, CSP, ASP (Past President).