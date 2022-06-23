BASF’s Chris Witte to retire, names Brad Morrison Freeport site general manager

Chris Witte will retire after more than 35 years at BASF, including almost 12 years as the Freeport site general manager.

“This was a tough decision because BASF is an incredible place that has allowed me to work with so many amazing people,” said Witte, Senior Vice President, Freeport Site General Manager. “I’m forever grateful for how this site accepted me into the Freeport Family. And the Brazosport community has so many incredible people and organizations continuously working to make it a better place. It has been inspiring to see how well industry, non-profits and government entities work together to address issues, help one another and bring investments into our community. This area will always be a special place to me.”

Witte joined BASF in 1987 in the Engineering Professional Development Program. Since then, he has held numerous leadership positions including Unit Superintendent, Operations Manager and Vice President of North American Chemical Intermediates; special project lead on a delegation to Germany; then Vice President of BASF’s joint venture in Port Arthur, Texas. As Sr. Vice President, Witte is currently responsible for the BASF site in Freeport, Texas, one of the corporation‘s largest North American manufacturing locations. Additionally, Chris leads BASF's Smart Manufacturing 4.0 activities in North America and is the executive sponsor for BASF‘s North American Veterans Employee Group.

Witte serves on the Executive Board of the Texas Chemical Council, is an Executive Board Member of the Brazoria County Petrochemical Council, is a member of the Brazoria County Economic Development Alliance Executive Board, and previously served on the Board of the Brazosport College Foundation.

Brad Morrison has been named the new Senior Vice President, Freeport Site General Manager. Morrison has been the BASF Senior Vice President of Operations & Site Management for Greater China for the last nine years. He joined BASF in 1993 and has held several research, operations, marketing, supply chain and management positions in Germany, Australia, Hong Kong and China. Morrison holds a Ph.D. in Physical Chemistry from the University of Sydney.