Barrington makes VP at Hunter, Wilder promoted to director of sales

Hunter announced new assignments for Justin Barrington and Stephanie Wilder.

Barrington, in his new role as senior VP, engineering and project support, has the responsibility of overseeing Hunter’s longterm operational and procedural goals. He also works with Hunter Site Services to implement strategic direction and values to move the company forward. Barrington has more than 15 years of construction industry experience and has worked a number of years with Hunter.

Wilder has been promoted to director of sales, with responsibility for managing Hunter’s outside and inside sales teams, directing marketing efforts and assisting in new product development. She joined Hunter in January of 2012, as regional account manager covering Northern Texas and the Central U.S. She has more than 23 years of sales experience, including 16 years with OEMs in O&G.

For more information, visit hunterbuildings.com.