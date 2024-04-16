Apache Industrial welcomes James Craig as CFO

Apache Industrial, a leading provider of industrial and commercial contracting services including scaffolding, coatings, fireproofing, insulation, Allform™, and abatement services has announced that James Craig has joined their organization as Executive VP and CFO.

He will lead all aspects of Apache's Finance functions including strategy development, business planning and analysis, accounting, reporting, internal audit, tax and treasury. Craig will succeed Janie Bucio, who has been Apache's CFO since 2018.

"Craig is an accomplished CFO and business executive who has worked across multiple industries and guided both public and private companies through dynamic environments and successful transformations over his 30+ year career," said Stephen Hillier, CEO of Apache Industrial. "James' breadth of experience in industrial services coupled with his leadership capabilities will be extremely valuable in helping Apache to deliver profitable growth and operate with the financial discipline to scale our business."

Craig most recently served as CEO of Industrial Specialty Services (ISS) where he drove significant growth and successfully executed a critical acquisition and integration. Prior to his role at ISS, Craig served as CFO of Electronic Transaction Consultants (ETC), Furmanite Worldwide and Axcess International. Craig's executive leadership experience also includes his time as CEO of Guardian Compliance/Seal Tech. He began his career as a Senior Accountant at Deloitte and progressed to Controller roles before stepping into executive leadership.

"I am excited by the opportunity to join such an innovative, forward-thinking company and play a meaningful role in charting the next chapter in Apache's growth story. There is tremendous growth potential in front of us, and I look forward to the journey ahead," said Craig.

"I want to express my gratitude to Janie for her contributions and leadership. I cannot overstate the tremendous value she has delivered while leading the finance, accounting, IT and HR teams over her 6-year tenure," said Hillier. "I truly appreciate her partnership over the last few years and her commitment to Apache."

