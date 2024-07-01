Apache Industrial welcomes Craig as executive VP and CFO

James Craig has joined Apache Industrial as executive VP and CFO.

Expand James Craig, Apache Industrial

He will lead all aspects of Apache's finance functions including strategy development, business planning and analysis, accounting, reporting, internal audit, tax and treasury.

Craig most recently served as CEO of Industrial Specialty Services (ISS) where he drove significant growth and successfully executed a critical acquisition and integration. Prior to his role at ISS, Craig served as CFO of Electronic Transaction Consultants, Furmanite Worldwide and Axcess International. Craig's executive leadership experience also includes his time as CEO of Guardian Compliance and Seal Tech.