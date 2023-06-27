ABS Group’s Huang receives award, Grotsky welcomed

Kristine Huang, business development manager for the global government team at ABS Group, was selected as a 2023 recipient of AFCEA International’s 40 Under Forty Award.

The award is given to emerging leaders for their significant contributions in the STEM field by providing innovation, thought leadership and support to their clients or organizations using IT.

Steve Grotsky, senior director of engineering, brings a wealth of knowledge with extensive experience as a licensed engineer aboard various vessels and a decade of work as a surveyor with the American Bureau of Shipping across the U.S. and China.

For more information, visit abs-group.com.