Noble Midstream partners announces leadership shake up

Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ: NBLX) (“Noble Midstream”) today announced that its general partner, Noble Midstream GP LLC, has appointed a new Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) and new members to its Board of Directors (the “Board”). As a result of the completed Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) (“Chevron”) acquisition of Noble Energy, Inc. on October 5, 2020, Chevron has acquired control of Noble Midstream GP LLC and now holds approximately 63% of outstanding Limited Partner units.

Chief Executive Officer Appointment

Robin H. Fielder, currently President and Chief Operating Officer of Noble Midstream, has been named President and CEO, succeeding Brent J. Smolik as CEO. Thomas W. Christensen (Chief Financial Officer and Chief Accounting Officer) and Aaron G. Carlson (General Counsel and Secretary) will remain in their current roles.

Fielder commented, “I am excited to lead the next chapter for Noble Midstream as part of the Chevron organization. I look forward to integrating our business and working together to enhance value for our stakeholders. Noble Midstream’s principles have not changed, and we will continue our focus on operational excellence, financial discipline, and minimizing our environmental impact.”

Chevron Leadership Appointed to NBLX Board; Independent Directors Unchanged

Colin E. Parfitt, Vice President of Chevron’s Midstream operations, will join the Board and serve as Chairman. Joining Parfitt on the Board are Alana K. Knowles, Vice President of Chevron Downstream & Chemicals and Midstream; Andrei F.B. Behdjet, General Counsel of Chevron Downstream & Chemicals and Midstream; and Steven W. Green, President of Chevron North America Exploration and Production. Noble Midstream President and CEO Robin Fielder was appointed to the Board in late August and will remain on the Board.

Leaving the Board effective immediately are Kenneth M. Fisher, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Thomas H. Walker, Senior Vice President of Noble Energy U.S. Onshore; Rachel G. Clingman, Senior Vice President of General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, and Brent Smolik.

Noble Midstream’s three independent directors will remain on the Board. Hallie A. Vanderhider, Martin Salinas, Jr., and Andrew E. Viens will continue to provide governance as members of the Audit and Conflicts Committees.

“I would like to thank the Noble Energy Board members for their many contributions to Noble Midstream during their tenure,” said Parfitt. “I am pleased to join the existing members of the Board along with my Chevron colleagues. We anticipate that our combined industry knowledge and steady leadership can create value for Noble Midstream and its stakeholders.”

For more information on the appointees, please visit www.nblmidstream.com/about-us/board-of-directors/ or view the latest Form 8-K information in our SEC filings.