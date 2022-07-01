How to cut emissions, increase capacity in fired heaters

Fired heaters have the greatest running costs in a refinery or a petrochemical site.

If any one of these heaters is 1-2-percent inefficient, it can consume an additional $1 million in fuel over a year or result in millions of dollars in lost revenue. High fuel consumption also translates to high emissions.

Integrated Global Services’ (IGS’) fired heater efficiency solutions offers Cetek efficiency coatings as a quick fix for this issue. Cetek is a high-emissivity ceramic coating for process tubes and refractory equipment. These ceramic coatings provide a durable, protective, thin film layer on the outer surfaces of process tubes, which prevents oxidation, corrosion and carburization of the metal. This maintains the tube’s thermal conductivity coefficient at close to new tube conditions. Tube coating can be applied in con - junction with a refractory coating, increasing the benefit and encapsulating the refractory.

The coating carries many advantages, such as typical productivity benefits of 4-10 percent, fuel savings, increased tube life/reliability and rapid payback on investment.

Also serving to boost efficiency is the Tube Tech fired heater convection section cleaning service, recognized by world-leading refining and petrochemical companies as the most effective technology to achieve OEM performance-clean fired heaters, with a 90-percent clean guarantee on even the most fouled assets.

The benefits of this product are that it removes over 90 percent of fouling, no risk of refractory damage, safety, reinstatement of thermal efficiency and reduction of CO 2 emissions, and extension of asset life due to reduced stack temperature.

Hot-tek™, IGS’ online maintenance and emergency services, is the industry leader in hot maintenance and on-line fired heater repair and cleaning techniques and holds multiple patents on the approach, methods and tools used to carry out these services. The approach is customized for every client’s needs. Often, multiple Hot-tek services are employed simultaneously to achieve the best results. Hot-tek fired heater services include hot tube descaling, hot tube stabilization, hot convection cleaning and hot inspection service.

The benefits of hot tube descaling are an average bridgewall temperature reduction of 50-100 degrees Fahrenheit (10-38 degrees Celsius), a fast and effective short-term solution, and the restoration of production rates.

Hot-tek has developed an on-line repair service to stabilize the process tubes while the heater is in full operation. This service can prevent shutdowns and allows the operator to run the unit until the planned turnaround dates. Benefits include prevention of costly unplanned shutdowns, intermediary repairs that save customers time and money, and rapid global mobilization.

The hot convection cleaning process removes convection section tube fouling and scale during furnace operation. The tube cleaning process uses consumable abrasive media projected through specially designed application lances to blast away years of accumulation while the heater remains in service.

Benefits of this process are increased heat transfer efficiency in the convection section, increased steam production, increased process pre-heat and lower stack temperatures.

Cetek’s Lancescope™ system provides real-time, close-up or wide-angle views of virtually any area inside a fired heater or other high-temperature equipment while it is still in operation. A thorough inspection provides the data needed for other Hot-tek online services.

Advantages of this process are that performance can occur while the unit is in operation, it provides insight for production availability, identifies damage in the early stages, reduces maintenance costs, minimizes repair downtime and maximizes production.

