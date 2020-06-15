Association resources support waterjet cleaning industry

The WaterJet Technology Association (WJTA) is a resource for industrial cleaning contractors, asset owners, and equipment manufacturers and suppliers. As a leading not-for-profit association, WJTA provides many services to its members and the industry as a whole.

WJTA's best practices for waterjetting and vacuum loading are the primary references for the industry and are regularly reviewed by its committee of subject matter experts. WJTA committees include contractors, manufacturers, academics, regulators, suppliers and consultants from North America and abroad who bring unique experience from many industries. The association is also active in distributing information to its members on safety alerts, new products, applications and research.

Since its early years, WJTA has widely distributed waterjet medical alert cards. These pocket-sized cards have become standard for most service providers and contain information for medical practitioners in the event of a fluid injection incident. In some areas of the country, health care providers may be unfamiliar with a waterjet injury and its potential for deep tissue damage and infection.

WJTA conference proceedings include academic research and technical whitepapers and are posted publicly online to support technology development. The proceedings form an important body of knowledge dating back to the early 1980s. Many fluid-jet innovations are documented within the WJTA conference proceedings, including the first description of any abrasive waterjet -- a technology now in widespread use in manufacturing and field cutting applications. Recent proceedings include papers on waterjet productivity, safety testing, surface preparation and other topics of interest.

The association also serves an important role in fostering communication. Improving the safety and efficiency of industrial cleaning activities requires the active participation of all stakeholders: contractors, equipment manufacturers and asset owners. Through events, digital communication and social media, WJTA encourages members to strengthen their connections.

WJTA's training and certification program for hydroblast operators, which has recently launched across the country, demonstrates how the association can benefit the industry as a whole. WJTA's credentialing reduces retraining requirements for contractors and supports a larger pool of trained labor to draw from. Asset owners see the benefits of a uniform, easily accessible means to verify the training of contract workers. Finally, training providers can offer a consistent, up-to-date training curriculum of WJTA's best practices.

To support the association's mission of fostering industrial cleaning safety, technology, workforce development, collaboration and trade, WJTA relies on the support and active involvement of its members. Joining WJTA provides many benefits, including access to members-only print and digital content. WJTA members can access both the online directory to connect with other members and digital versions of the "Jet News" periodical, including back issues.

Join WJTA online or contact the office by phone or email to learn more about the association's activities and how to join.

For more information, visit www.wjta.org or call (314) 241-1445.

