Howell Foundry announces $7.4 million modernization project at West Feliciana Parish metal casting facility in Louisiana

Howell Foundry, an industrial metal casting company, announced it is investing $7.4 million to upgrade its processing facility in West Feliciana Parish, north of Baton Rouge.

The investment will allow the company to expand its utilization of state-of-the-art 3D technology and meet increasing demand from customers in the paper, energy, mining and petrochemical industries.

The company expects to create 26 direct new jobs with an average annual salary of more than $59,000, while retaining 22 current positions. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in 27 indirect new jobs, for a total of 53 new jobs in the Capital Region.

"Louisiana’s manufacturing sector is growing and modernizing, and that means more good-paying jobs for our skilled workers,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said. “Howell Foundry’s reinvestment in St. Francisville supports industrial facilities around our state and across the country by providing high-quality components to ensure they run at peak efficiency. I applaud Howell Foundry for its spirit of innovation, which ensures its business operations will remain vibrant for generations to come, and thank them for their renewed commitment to the state it has called home for nearly 30 years.”

As one of the few small U.S. foundries that utilizes 3D technologies, Howell Foundry is able to rapidly produce metal casting replicas of critical components for the operation of industrial plants. Emergency recovery options at other facilities can take months to complete and might not construct the same quality of products. Howell Foundry’s process uses metallurgical and technological advancements to deliver high-quality castings in a fraction of the time.

“Howell Foundry combines modern day 3D innovations with proven craftsmanship in one of the oldest known trades to produce rapid and reliable solutions to its valued customers who are primarily located on the Gulf Coast,” Howell Foundry President JB Shoaf said. “We take great pride in being a local business that serves local businesses.”

The company expects to start the three-phase expansion project this month and anticipates it will be complete by the end of 2027.

To secure the project in St. Francisville, the state of Louisiana offered Howell Foundry a competitive incentives package that includes a $400,000 performance-based forgivable loan from the Economic Development Award Program for infrastructure repairs contingent upon meeting investment and payroll targets. The company is also expected to participate in the state’s Quality Jobs and Industrial Tax Exemption programs.

“The Baton Rouge Area Chamber’s Business Retention and Expansion team applauds Howell Foundry's commitment to innovation and growth in the Capital Region,” said Russell Richardson, BRAC senior vice president of business development. “We extend our congratulations to the company and our partners in West Feliciana Parish on this expansion, marked by the creation of 26 direct new jobs and a substantial $7.4 million investment. This announcement underscores the thriving economic landscape in our community.”