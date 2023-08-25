Westinghouse establishes a center of excellence for LEU+ fuel manufacturing in the U.S.

Westinghouse announced the creation of a center of excellence for Low Enriched Uranium Plus (LEU+) fuel manufacturing at its Columbia Fuel Fabrication Facility (CFFF) in South Carolina.

The demand for LEU+ fuel in the range of 5 – 10 % enrichment is expected to grow significantly in the coming years due to increased power generation which reduces the number of outages needed in nuclear plants. Westinghouse has initiated the work to expand its operations at CFFF with advanced processes, upgraded equipment, and engineered safeguards for sustainable, efficient, and reliable fabrication of LEU+ nuclear fuel.

Westinghouse is deeply engaged with all its stakeholders, including Federal and State regulators, local governments, and surrounding communities to ensure the continued safe operation of the CFFF, the protection of the public, and the environment. This expansion will build on Westinghouse’s long-standing partnership with our workforce and community in Hopkins, Richland County, and the state of South Carolina.

“Westinghouse is committed to providing fuel products and engineering services required by our customers to achieve 24-month cycles through our High Energy Fuel Program,” said Tarik Choho, Westinghouse Nuclear Fuel President. “The program is aligned with our customers’ needs for LEU+ fuel. Further, this vision will provide high-tech job opportunities and increase collaboration with our local technical colleges and universities in South Carolina.”