Westbridge Renewable completes full interconnection study at its 221MWp Texas solar project

Westbridge Renewable Energy Corporation announced the completion of full interconnection studies ("Interconnection Studies" or "FIS") for its wholly-owned Accalia Point Solar Project located in Cameron County, Texas, U.S.

The company is currently working towards negotiation of an interconnection agreement with Sharyland Utilities, a Texas-based electric transmission utility, to advance the project towards its construction phase.

Stefano Romanin, CEO and Director of Westbridge Renewable commented, "The timely completion of the Accalia Point Solar project's interconnection and environmental studies represents a significant step forward in de-risking and advancing our first U.S. project toward commercialization. With the U.S. setting ambitious targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by increasing renewable energy generation, and securing local energy production, solar energy developments are now recognized as indispensable.

The Inflation Reduction Act with its tax credits towards clean energy projects, makes us optimistic about the prospects in the region. We remain committed to identifying potential opportunities in the U.S., and to growing our U.S. portfolio as we continue to establish ourselves as a prominent North American player in renewable energy project origination and development."

The Accalia Point Project represents the company's initial foray into the Solar PV market in the United States. The project includes long-term solar leases covering approximately 1,120 acres of primarily cultivated farmland with an installed capacity of 221MWp.

The Interconnection Studies help determine the methodology and cost involved to interconnect the project to the local transmission owner's electric grid. Engineering fieldwork and environmental field studies were also completed and will be incorporated into the project's final design and to comply with state and county regulations. The project is anticipated to reach commissioning by Q2, 2025.