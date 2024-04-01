Washington, D.C. to construct dome over entire city, capturing hot air for reliable energy generation

In a bold move to harness the endless resource of hot air, the U.S. Committee on Energy and Natural Resources announced the construction of a colossal dome over the nation's capital.

The Committee Chairman Senator Joe Manchin (D-West Virginia), said he is strongly committed to developing a balanced national energy plan that utilizes all of our resources when he announced the “Hot Air Harvest Dome Project.”

Senator Manchin exclaimed in a press conference this morning, “Innovators have turned to a source of hot air that's in no short supply – Capitol Hill! It will revolutionize energy generation by capturing the abundant hot air emanating from political discourse and transforming it into sustainable power,” he added.

"For decades, we politicians have been criticized for producing excessive hot air, but now, that hot air will be put to good use,” said Manchin. The dome, spanning over the entirety of Washington D.C., will consist of state-of-the-art materials designed to trap and concentrate hot air, converting it into clean energy through a series of advanced turbines and generators.

Ranking Member Senator John Barrasso (R-Wyoming) proclaimed, “The generated power will not only supply the energy needs of the city but also contribute excess energy to the national grid, reducing reliance on wind and solar power that are so fickle and dependent on weather. The hot air in D.C. never pauses."

During the press conference, President Biden praised the project and said he will share the idea with French President François Mitterrand when he meets him in Paris next week.

Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was well prepared to field questions from the press corps … but there was none on this April 1st.