Walmart teams up with Cummins and Chevron to debut first 15-liter renewable natural gas engine on the road in North America

Walmart is reaching a new destination in its goal for a zero-emissions transportation fleet with the debut of the first North American, and the first of five 15-liter, compressed natural gas engines that will be incorporated into Walmart’s private fleet.

The X15N engine is supplied by Cummins and fueled by Chevron with compressed natural gas (CNG) linked to renewable natural gas. The Walmart truck will make its inaugural trip from Indiana to California, making pit stops along the way to refuel at Chevron stations.

In 2022, Walmart announced several first-of-their-kind initiatives among its Class 8 transportation fleet as the retailer pursues its goal to achieve zero emissions across global operations by 2040. Just in time for Earth Week, the introduction of this CNG-powered truck is an important milestone in the retailer’s journey.

“Walmart transportation is focused on the continuous piloting of solutions that aren’t just changing the industry, but are having a lasting impact on the world,” said Fernando Cortes, senior vice president of transportation at Walmart. “We are proud to team with Cummins and Chevron to develop industry-leading advancements that pave toward a lower carbon future.”

While trucking has historically relied on diesel to fuel its engines, a move toward renewable natural gas is an important step toward lowering fleet emissions. Renewable natural gas is produced when biomethane from decomposing organic matter, such as cow manure or landfill waste, is captured, treated, and processed into natural gas. Methane that is not captured and processed is 25 times more potent than carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) at trapping heat within the atmosphere leading to climate change.

“Working with partners like Walmart to test new products like the X15N gives Cummins valuable real-world data that helps us validate our engines prior to moving into full production,” said Puneet Jhawar, general manager of Spark Ignited Products for Cummins. “Chevron has also been very helpful in our test; to help increase CNG fuel availability that will enable adoption of alternate technologies faster.”

At the end of the road, it will be featured at the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo in Anaheim, California. At ACT, the vehicle will be on display and available for attendees to jump in and take a ride.

“Chevron is constantly pursuing solutions that drive progress toward a lower carbon future,” said Andy Walz, Chevron’s president of Americas Products. “Partnering with Walmart and Cummins on the road trip and demonstration can help us deliver that progress today for the transportation, the industry, and customers who rely on all of our products to advance a lower carbon economy.”