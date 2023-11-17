Vision RNG to convert landfill gas to renewable natural gas at Waste Connections’ Southern Plains landfill in Oklahoma

Vision RNG, a full-service developer of projects designed to convert landfill gas (LFG) to valuable renewable natural gas (RNG), and Waste Connections, an, integrated solid waste services provider, announced that they are partnering on a project to convert LFG to RNG, at Waste Connections’ Southern Plains landfill in Grady County, Oklahoma, about 50 miles southwest of Oklahoma City.

The agreement also includes an option to build two additional RNG facilities at Waste Connections’ Red Carpet and Osage Landfills, also located in Oklahoma.

A natural byproduct of decomposing landfill waste, LFG is typically collected and flared to burn off the methane it contains as required by regulators. However, collecting and converting the methane present in LFG into a cleaner, renewable fuel – consistent with VRNG and Waste Connections’ planned practices at the Oklahoma landfill – is intended to serve as a solution to reduce the need for combustion of new fossil fuels.

VRNG and Waste Connections anticipate the first project will produce more than 370,000 MMBtu’s of RNG annually. Once commissioned, the project is expected to result in the avoidance of more than 16,464 tons of fossil-based carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) emissions yearly. In addition, the LFG-to-RNG project executed under the partnership is expected to help support the local economy by creating dozens of construction jobs and full-time plant operator positions.

Bill Johnson, CEO of Vision RNG said, “We’re committed to being part of the solution to global warming by developing projects that safely convert greenhouse gas waste emissions into clean renewable energy. We’re happy to be working and expanding our relationship with a leading and progressive landfill operator like Waste Connections who understands the environmental and economic benefits of these projects.”