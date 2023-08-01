Houston based Verde Clean Fuels announces carbon capture agreement for renewable gasoline plant in California

Verde Clean Fuels, a company focused on becoming the leading supplier of gasoline and other fuels derived from renewable feedstocks or natural gas, announced a Carbon Dioxide Management Agreement between Verde and Carbon TerraVault JV HoldCo, LLC.

Under the terms of the agreement, Verde will construct a new renewable gasoline production facility at CRC’s existing Net Zero Industrial Park in Kern County, California. CTV JV initially plans to sequester a minimum of 100,000 metric tons per year of CO 2 from Verde’s facility at the CTV I carbon storage vault. This emissions avoidance is the equivalent of taking nearly 22,000 passenger vehicles off the road. This new facility is expected to produce approximately 21,000 gallons per day of renewable gasoline (fully refined, finished fuel) from biomass and other agricultural waste feedstock to help support the further decarbonization of California’s economy and its transportation sector.

“Traditional gasoline used today is refined from crude oil and makes up over half of greenhouse gas emissions generated by the U.S. transportation sector, the largest contributor to GHG emissions. We believe our proprietary technology and scientific approach will further enable California’s consumers of gasoline to seamlessly and materially participate in the critical decarbonization of our atmosphere and help achieve California’s climate goals,” said Ernest Miller, Chief Executive Officer of Verde. “Our partnership with CTV marks a significant step towards fulfilling our domestic growth ambitions and represents a concrete pathway to decarbonizing the transportation sector. By teaming up with the leading carbon management business in the U.S., we are poised to make a substantial impact.”

“Doubling the CO 2 storage opportunities under CDMAs at our Net Zero Industrial Park at Elk Hills in a matter of eight months further underscores CRC’s carbon management strategy and dedication to energy transition in California,” said Francisco Leon, CRC’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “This new agreement between CTV JV and Verde Clean Fuels provides an innovative approach to renewable fuels at the heart of energy development in the state, and further validates CRC’s decarbonization efforts by a publicly traded company looking to expand in California.”

Project & Agreement Highlights: