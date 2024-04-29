According to the latest findings from the U.S. Energy-Related Carbon Dioxide Emissions report, there has been a decrease of 3% in U.S. energy-related CO 2 emissions, totaling about 134 million metric tons (MMmt) in the year 2023.

The bulk of this reduction, over 80%, was observed in the electric power sector. This decline was primarily attributed to the decreased generation of electricity from coal-fired sources, which was supplanted by a rise in solar and natural gas-generated electricity. Consequently, emissions from the electric power sector decreased to approximately 1,425 MMmt in 2023, marking a 7% decrease from the levels recorded in 2022.

× Expand U.S. energy-related CO2 emissions decreased by 3% in 2023

Emissions in the residential and commercial sectors collectively dropped by 6% in 2023, amounting to about 561 MMmt. This decline can be attributed to milder weather conditions, resulting in reduced energy consumption for heating and cooling purposes in buildings.

Additionally, emissions from the industrial and transportation sectors remained relatively stable, showing minimal variances of less than 1% when compared to the figures from 2022.