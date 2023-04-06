Toyota Alabama’s engine manufacturing facility will soon be relying on the sun to generate over 70% of its power needs thanks to a 168-acre, $49 million solar project.

Toyota Alabama launches $49 million solar project for engine plant

At a press briefing, Toyota Alabama, Toyota Tsusho America Inc. (TAI) and Huntsville Utilities outlined a power purchase agreement to support the project.

The 30-megawatt solar-generated system will be located in the North Huntsville Industrial Park, surrounding the Toyota engine plant.

“Toyota is taking a transparent, science-based approach to address climate change,” said Jason Puckett, president of Toyota Alabama. “By relying on the sun to power our operations, we will reduce our carbon footprint and create a model of environmental stewardship in North Alabama.”

The new solar facility is expected to generate 62,000 megawatt hours annually — reducing approximately 22,000 metric tons of CO 2 emissions per year.

That’s enough solar energy to power more than 5,600 U.S. homes, according to Toyota.

The automaker said the project is another step towards accomplishing its goal of achieving carbon neutrality in its operations by 2035.

Sustainable future

TAI’s Energy Infrastructure Solutions team led the project’s development and will manage the construction, scheduled to begin this spring. As the owner of the solar facility, TAI will be responsible for its long-term operations.

“Finding smart, creative solutions to climate change is an urgent and global focus for our company,” said Naoyuki Hata, TAI president and CEO.

Toyota Alabama launches $49 million solar project for engine plant

“Using our know-how to bring projects like this to life aligns with our goal of creating positive impacts in local communities, while also helping create pathways to a sustainable future globally.”

The solar facility is scheduled to begin generating solar energy in summer 2024.

Since Toyota Alabama started production in 2003, the plant has expanded six times and represents a $1.5 billion investment. Its latest expansion, a $222 million project, was announced last year.

In 2022, Toyota Alabama’s 1,900 employees assembled more than 665,000 engines and hybrid engines. The plant supplies engines for popular Toyota vehicles such as the Tundra, Corolla Cross and Sienna.

Since its launch, Toyota’s Alabama operation has adopted extensive sustainability practices that have reduced energy, waste, and water usage at the Huntsville facility.

“Toyota is committed to setting an example of sustainability to show how a company can significantly reduce the environmental impact of its operations,” said Greg Canfield, Secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce.

For Huntsville Utilities, the project marks a new era of clean energy production for the municipal utility company. Through its long-term agreement with the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA), this facility will be the largest flexibility project in the region, pioneering a shift in TVA’s relationship with local power companies across the Tennessee River Valley.