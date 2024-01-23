TotalEnergies joins Greentown Labs as a Terawatt Partner

Greentown Labs, the largest climatetech incubator in North America, announced global multi-energy company TotalEnergies as its newest Terawatt Partner—the highest level of engagement with the incubator.

Through its partnership with Greentown, TotalEnergies will forge connections with the incubator's community of climatetech startups, gain access to curated and customized events, and participate on Greentown's Industry Leadership Council, which provides strategic guidance to the incubator.

"We are excited to join Greentown Labs and its ecosystem to catalyze the development of potential decarbonization technologies through collaboration with promising startups," said Lotfi Hedhli, President TotalEnergies Research & Technology U.S., who will serve on the Industry Leadership Council. "This partnership with Greentown Labs will focus in particular on the deployment and use of renewables and low-carbon solutions, which are critical to our ambition to achieve carbon neutrality."

"At Greentown Labs, we continue to recognize and appreciate the role energy leaders play in the clean energy transition and we're proud to have TotalEnergies join us as a Terawatt Partner," said Greentown Labs CEO and President Kevin Knobloch. "We applaud the meaningful steps TotalEnergies is taking to expand its renewable energy portfolio and generation, and we're eager to have their team of experts engaging directly with our climatetech entrepreneurs."

TotalEnergies, the world's largest utility-scale solar developer, is active in more than 30 states across the United States with 25 GW of solar, storage, and wind projects at various stages of development.